Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
