Used 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Got my money's worth DL , 05/01/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle as a Program car with 73 miles - used at the MCI golf tournament first. At 144K now, still on first transmission. No big problems yet. Water pump, tensioner, and brakes replaced (twice). Wipers on their own plan at times. Just replaced wiper motor. Lock quit working on right sliding door. I'll never get locked out this way! Great family car for trips. Being in military, we've done many and this van made it very bearable. Report Abuse

My list of problems Donald Marcus , 05/17/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this van new. Was perfect for the first 70,000 miles. Then needed trans rebuilt($1400), ac work ($650). Radio doesn;t work well. New water pump, belt tensioner. Now have 113,000 miles. Need AC compressor ($???) Brakes replaced for 4th time. Needs front wheel bearing. I would buy another one, but, would get rid of it before 70000 miles.... Report Abuse

Run Screamin' sickofvoyage.com , 04/21/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Don't ever purchase a Plymouth Voyager. Replace your smoke alarm battery when you set your clocks for DST, and replace the transmission when you change the oil. Other than the face that this van is a complete piece of junk, its been a really nice van. Report Abuse

Electrical system nightmares nomorevan , 06/24/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Shortly after I bought it I had to replace the transmission. Not had problems with that since. The electrical system is a nightmare. No heat, no a/c, no radio, no horn, locks go haywire,(locking and unlocking at will)and now the alarm will set off any time it feels like it. Thus, it will not allow the van to start. I'm ready to shoot it. Also the front axle broke on me while driving it in a construction zone with my children with me. Now that I have replaced the transmission it does run well, but with so many electrical problems it isn't worth owning. Report Abuse