Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,902
|$2,041
|$2,085
|Clean
|$1,733
|$1,859
|$1,907
|Average
|$1,395
|$1,497
|$1,553
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,135
|$1,198
Estimated values
1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$1,920
|$1,967
|Clean
|$1,622
|$1,750
|$1,800
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,409
|$1,466
|Rough
|$989
|$1,068
|$1,131