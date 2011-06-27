Used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews
Bad Transmissions
Currently at 106,000 miles. Had to replace transmission at 100,000. This is the second Voyager I have owned, had to replace the transmission on both. Other repairs normal for it's age. When working, I like vehicle, just can't deal with the transmission problems anymore.
1995 Voyager LE Extended
My 1995 Plymouth Voyager has been exceptionally reliable. With 130,000 miles, it has run smoothly with no engine or mechanical problems. The only time it requires a mechanic is for the routine maintenance. It has carried soccer teams, moved my mother's antiques, and managed anything else required of it. I really appreciate how comfortable it is to drive after 10 hours behind the wheel. It is also my third Chrysler mini-van and all have performed to 120K+ with reliability.
Beware any over 135kmi
I purchased this vehicle to use as a daily driver. After 50kmi/1 yr 4 mo. the engine has been very reliable and strong. I do have to add though that every front end component started failing at 140kmi. This is very expensive at about $300/month for the past 6 months. Also be warned I have a transmission cooler as well as regular services and the transmission just let go @ 157kmi with NO WARNING SIGNS!
stay away from
BOUGHT 3 YEARS AGO @ 45000 MILES, USED UP TWO TRANSMISSIONS , TWO ENGINES ,AND LOTS OF ROAD CALLS AT NIGHT BECAUSE IT BROKE DOWN.IAM A MECHANIC AND THIS CAR IS JUNK.i WILL NEVER BUY I PLYMOUTH OR DODGE PRODUCT AGAIN.
1995 Plymouth Voyager SE AWD
I am the original owner . Bought the extended Warranty. Had some transmission leaks that required that the trans be replaced a few time under the warranty. The AWD Power transfer unit was replaced 6 time under warranty. Last time at 98k. No trouble since. Other repairs were typical for a car with over 100k miles .Now car has 132k and running fine. No further problems. Went to the movies a few years ago, was forced by daughter to take an addional 11 riends for a total of 13.
