Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3574 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
