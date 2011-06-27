  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3602 lbs.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Skyblue Satin Glow
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Metallic Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
