Used 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Grand Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3989 lbs.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Skyblue Satin Glow
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Metallic Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
