Used 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

Mountain Climber Hotwinger , 12/08/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the second AWD Plymouth Minivan that I"ve owned. The previous one a1991. It is too bad that Chrysler is no longer making AWD available on the 2005 models. These are excellent all weather vehicles and by far more useful than any SUV out there. I'm surprised the automotive press did not heap more praise on these totally capable vehicles. Besides the typical belts and hoses I've had 50,000 miles of trouble free use and now have 158,000 miles on it. It will still make someone a good winter car as I'm replacing it with a'97 Town & Country LXI AWD with less miles. The major design flaw was the rear heater tubes that rust out. I replaced them twice.

Like the Energizer bunny! Annie R , 09/13/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This van has 179K miles on it and is still going. We've done expected repairs and replacements on it, nothing too extensive (rebuilt transmission right after purchase, that was the most expensive). Way more comfortable than new minivans we've rented to take a couple of trips. Heater never has worked well, which is a pain if you're driving in winter at night (takes 30 minutes to warm up!). A/C only blows from the dash, so back of car can get pretty warm in summer. We will drive this until it DIES.

Great Family Car JBJRIO , 06/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Plymouth Voyager is a well built reliable vehicle. I have enjoyed using it as a family vehicle, but it is also versatile as a vehicle for hauling materials for home improvement projects and for moving my daughter to and from college. The seats come out relatively easy revealing a huge cargo area. The third row seat is pretty large, but it is managable.

great van steve froehlich , 09/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this van three years ago, and I've only had to perform routine maintanence on it.