Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,782
|$1,986
|$2,065
|Clean
|$1,623
|$1,810
|$1,890
|Average
|$1,307
|$1,457
|$1,538
|Rough
|$990
|$1,104
|$1,187
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$1,694
|$1,774
|Clean
|$1,362
|$1,543
|$1,623
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,243
|$1,321
|Rough
|$831
|$942
|$1,020
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$1,813
|$1,894
|Clean
|$1,469
|$1,652
|$1,733
|Average
|$1,182
|$1,330
|$1,411
|Rough
|$896
|$1,008
|$1,089
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$1,712
|$1,793
|Clean
|$1,378
|$1,560
|$1,640
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,256
|$1,336
|Rough
|$841
|$952
|$1,031
Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$1,892
|$1,972
|Clean
|$1,540
|$1,724
|$1,805
|Average
|$1,239
|$1,388
|$1,469
|Rough
|$939
|$1,052
|$1,134