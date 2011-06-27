Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Length192.8 in.
Width72.0 in.
Curb weight3604 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
