Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews
Mechanics dream ... my nightmare
I have owned many older vehicles and this is by far the worst! Engine failure, unfixable ABS by Chrysler, abysmal mileage, transmission noise ( on @nd tramsmission ) and other issues. I do not trust this van for any trip over 30 km ( 20 miles ).
Good for what it is
We use our Voyager as our (non-sport) utility vehicle. It is great for hauling antiques, yard "stuff," home improvement materials, and hauling donations to goodwill. We had a new trans put it (by the deealer for free) when we bought it and the engine-tranny has been just fine. Compared to Lexus- Honda-Toyota, reliability is not so good but acceptable. Very comfortable seating with the 4 captains chairs and I enjoy all the doo-dah gauges.
92 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Van has been very dependable; repairs have been few; most expensive was replacement of intank fuel pump $525; Little disappointed in fuel mileage ~ 20MPG on road; ~17 town. White paint beginning to peel at roof area. No oil consumption at 200,000 miles (oil & Filter changes regular at 3-5,000 miles. Very pleased with vehicle!
Good for the long haul
I've owned this car for 11 years and it has been a long solid vehicle that has not required very much maintenance. The transmission went but luckily before the warranty ended. A/C went after 8 years. The van keeps on running year after year. Great space inside. Smooth drive and powerful engine.
Awesome Investment: 200,000 Miles in 7 years!
We purchased van this as a replacement for a 3 month old Mercury Villager that we HATED and had bought new. After over nearly 230,000 miles (it had around 68,000 when we bought it), we have only replaced the water pump, brakes, hoses, tailpipe, and one transmission. Regular maintenance and fluid changes have kept this baby humming. It still actually looks pretty good considering its age and mileage. It has no broken door locks, knobs, etc. like you get on a lot of old cars. It cleans up nicely.
Related Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan info
