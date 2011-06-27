Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

Mechanics dream ... my nightmare mattmcbride_ca , 12/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned many older vehicles and this is by far the worst! Engine failure, unfixable ABS by Chrysler, abysmal mileage, transmission noise ( on @nd tramsmission ) and other issues. I do not trust this van for any trip over 30 km ( 20 miles ). Report Abuse

Good for what it is lazarus629 , 02/14/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We use our Voyager as our (non-sport) utility vehicle. It is great for hauling antiques, yard "stuff," home improvement materials, and hauling donations to goodwill. We had a new trans put it (by the deealer for free) when we bought it and the engine-tranny has been just fine. Compared to Lexus- Honda-Toyota, reliability is not so good but acceptable. Very comfortable seating with the 4 captains chairs and I enjoy all the doo-dah gauges. Report Abuse

92 Plymouth Grand Voyager whitleys , 09/05/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Van has been very dependable; repairs have been few; most expensive was replacement of intank fuel pump $525; Little disappointed in fuel mileage ~ 20MPG on road; ~17 town. White paint beginning to peel at roof area. No oil consumption at 200,000 miles (oil & Filter changes regular at 3-5,000 miles. Very pleased with vehicle! Report Abuse

Good for the long haul Bruce Sheps , 08/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for 11 years and it has been a long solid vehicle that has not required very much maintenance. The transmission went but luckily before the warranty ended. A/C went after 8 years. The van keeps on running year after year. Great space inside. Smooth drive and powerful engine. Report Abuse