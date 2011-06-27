  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Grand Voyager
  4. Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Grand Voyager
5(20%)4(20%)3(40%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Voyagers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,107 - $1,925
Used Grand Voyager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Mechanics dream ... my nightmare

mattmcbride_ca, 12/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned many older vehicles and this is by far the worst! Engine failure, unfixable ABS by Chrysler, abysmal mileage, transmission noise ( on @nd tramsmission ) and other issues. I do not trust this van for any trip over 30 km ( 20 miles ).

Report Abuse

Good for what it is

lazarus629, 02/14/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We use our Voyager as our (non-sport) utility vehicle. It is great for hauling antiques, yard "stuff," home improvement materials, and hauling donations to goodwill. We had a new trans put it (by the deealer for free) when we bought it and the engine-tranny has been just fine. Compared to Lexus- Honda-Toyota, reliability is not so good but acceptable. Very comfortable seating with the 4 captains chairs and I enjoy all the doo-dah gauges.

Report Abuse

92 Plymouth Grand Voyager

whitleys, 09/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Van has been very dependable; repairs have been few; most expensive was replacement of intank fuel pump $525; Little disappointed in fuel mileage ~ 20MPG on road; ~17 town. White paint beginning to peel at roof area. No oil consumption at 200,000 miles (oil & Filter changes regular at 3-5,000 miles. Very pleased with vehicle!

Report Abuse

Good for the long haul

Bruce Sheps, 08/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for 11 years and it has been a long solid vehicle that has not required very much maintenance. The transmission went but luckily before the warranty ended. A/C went after 8 years. The van keeps on running year after year. Great space inside. Smooth drive and powerful engine.

Report Abuse

Awesome Investment: 200,000 Miles in 7 years!

jason, 02/26/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We purchased van this as a replacement for a 3 month old Mercury Villager that we HATED and had bought new. After over nearly 230,000 miles (it had around 68,000 when we bought it), we have only replaced the water pump, brakes, hoses, tailpipe, and one transmission. Regular maintenance and fluid changes have kept this baby humming. It still actually looks pretty good considering its age and mileage. It has no broken door locks, knobs, etc. like you get on a lot of old cars. It cleans up nicely.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Voyagers for sale

Related Used 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles