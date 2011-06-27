Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$1,778
|$1,868
|Clean
|$1,419
|$1,620
|$1,710
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,304
|$1,392
|Rough
|$866
|$989
|$1,074
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,642
|$1,865
|$1,955
|Clean
|$1,496
|$1,699
|$1,789
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,368
|$1,456
|Rough
|$913
|$1,037
|$1,124
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$1,714
|$1,804
|Clean
|$1,364
|$1,562
|$1,651
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,257
|$1,344
|Rough
|$832
|$953
|$1,037
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$1,609
|$1,699
|Clean
|$1,272
|$1,466
|$1,554
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,180
|$1,265
|Rough
|$775
|$895
|$976
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$1,620
|$1,709
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,476
|$1,564
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,188
|$1,273
|Rough
|$782
|$901
|$983