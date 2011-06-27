  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Grand Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Height66.4 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Length190.5 in.
Width69.6 in.
Curb weight3644 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
