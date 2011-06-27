Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good used van for 700 dollars old mechanic , 06/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this van in January for 700 dollars. Very reliable with good mileage. What more can you expect for less than a thousand! Report Abuse

What a Money Pit MeanJohn , 02/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought this minivan used, "Driven only by the Dealership owner's wife". It was a good idea to pay for an ext. warranty. The transmission died while still under warranty. The A/C died afterwards. Everything is coming apart on this thing. Almost all the interior plastic molding has to be constantly re- screwed in. The sliding door fell off its track a few times already. The Infinity cassette died and took a favorite cassette with it. The driver seat recline mechanism won't allow the seat back to stay upright (try driving without any back support). Not enough room to complain about everything else wrong with it. Need a high cliff to drive it off of! Report Abuse

Good long distance van voyager , 02/11/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We have used this van for 9 years on some long trips. I has never broken down on us and with normal maintenance has served us very well. Report Abuse