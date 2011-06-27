Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$1,575
|$1,673
|Clean
|$1,228
|$1,435
|$1,531
|Average
|$988
|$1,155
|$1,247
|Rough
|$749
|$876
|$962
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$1,715
|$1,814
|Clean
|$1,348
|$1,563
|$1,660
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,258
|$1,352
|Rough
|$822
|$953
|$1,043
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$1,488
|$1,586
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,356
|$1,451
|Average
|$928
|$1,092
|$1,181
|Rough
|$703
|$827
|$912
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$1,635
|$1,734
|Clean
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,586
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,200
|$1,292
|Rough
|$780
|$909
|$997