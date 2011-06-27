Used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Owner Sarge , 07/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Excellent Condition. Cruise Control, A/T PS, AM/FM Stereo, A/C. Comfortable to drive and handles like a new car. New fron axles and new struts. New tires all around. Report Abuse

Dependable transportation Voyager , 09/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very versatile and dependable for car pooling, hauling lumber, and family vacations. Driven over 160,000 miles on original engine & transmission. 20 mpg, no rust, good AC/heater.

Happy customer Jeff Kreider , 10/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The durability and reliability have far exceeded my expectations. We travel very much pulling a 2000 lb camper. The vehicle gets 20 mph towing and about 25 mpg by itself. Engine and trans has 180,000 miles. Trans had worn clutch plates. Enginehas had nothing done to it. Much driving is mountainous. Power level is fine. Handling is ok. No rust. Paint is starting to deteriorate. I still like it.

Great vehicle Darrel , 01/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Sold it 2 years ago with 114,000 miles and just bought it back with 125,000. Engine (3.3) runs so smoothly you can hardly hear it. Overall, fuel around 20 mpg. Always have liked this vehicle. Also have a 2000 Grand Caravan Sport. Bought that because of satisfaction with this 90 model.