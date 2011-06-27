Used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews
Owner
Excellent Condition. Cruise Control, A/T PS, AM/FM Stereo, A/C. Comfortable to drive and handles like a new car. New fron axles and new struts. New tires all around.
Dependable transportation
Very versatile and dependable for car pooling, hauling lumber, and family vacations. Driven over 160,000 miles on original engine & transmission. 20 mpg, no rust, good AC/heater.
Happy customer
The durability and reliability have far exceeded my expectations. We travel very much pulling a 2000 lb camper. The vehicle gets 20 mph towing and about 25 mpg by itself. Engine and trans has 180,000 miles. Trans had worn clutch plates. Enginehas had nothing done to it. Much driving is mountainous. Power level is fine. Handling is ok. No rust. Paint is starting to deteriorate. I still like it.
Great vehicle
Sold it 2 years ago with 114,000 miles and just bought it back with 125,000. Engine (3.3) runs so smoothly you can hardly hear it. Overall, fuel around 20 mpg. Always have liked this vehicle. Also have a 2000 Grand Caravan Sport. Bought that because of satisfaction with this 90 model.
Thank God for Warranty
We have 94,000 miles on this Van and have to sell because the Valve Bearings shifted causing a loss of oil circulation. Had to replace starter twice, fuel pump, (water pump and transmission under warranty thank God), brakes twice, gas lines,suspension, door slide, muffler& pipe, pcv valve, O2 sensor,and of course 3 sets of tires. Other than that it was great. Can't sell it for what it is worth, even with all the new parts.
