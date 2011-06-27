Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Colt Vista SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$1,926
|$2,027
|Clean
|$1,537
|$1,702
|$1,793
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,255
|$1,326
|Rough
|$713
|$807
|$858
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$1,973
|$2,074
|Clean
|$1,579
|$1,744
|$1,835
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,285
|$1,356
|Rough
|$732
|$827
|$878
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Colt 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$1,615
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,188
|$1,427
|$1,557
|Average
|$869
|$1,052
|$1,151
|Rough
|$551
|$677
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Colt GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$1,770
|$1,869
|Clean
|$1,400
|$1,564
|$1,653
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,153
|$1,222
|Rough
|$649
|$741
|$791
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$1,839
|$1,939
|Clean
|$1,461
|$1,626
|$1,715
|Average
|$1,069
|$1,198
|$1,268
|Rough
|$677
|$770
|$821
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Colt 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,532
|$1,712
|$1,811
|Clean
|$1,351
|$1,513
|$1,602
|Average
|$988
|$1,115
|$1,185
|Rough
|$626
|$717
|$767
Estimated values
1994 Plymouth Colt GL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,424
|$1,642
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,256
|$1,451
|$1,557
|Average
|$919
|$1,069
|$1,151
|Rough
|$582
|$688
|$745