Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Colt 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,515
|$1,759
|Clean
|$935
|$1,339
|$1,556
|Average
|$684
|$987
|$1,150
|Rough
|$433
|$635
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Colt Vista SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,413
|$1,638
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,447
|$1,556
|Average
|$912
|$1,067
|$1,150
|Rough
|$578
|$686
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,504
|$1,722
|$1,839
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,521
|$1,627
|Average
|$970
|$1,121
|$1,203
|Rough
|$615
|$721
|$779
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,365
|$1,620
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,432
|$1,556
|Average
|$881
|$1,055
|$1,150
|Rough
|$558
|$679
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Colt GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,537
|$1,759
|Clean
|$992
|$1,358
|$1,556
|Average
|$726
|$1,001
|$1,150
|Rough
|$460
|$644
|$744