Used 1990 Plymouth Colt GT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|51.9 in.
|Wheel base
|93.9 in.
|Length
|158.7 in.
|Width
|65.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2205 lbs.
