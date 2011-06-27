  1. Home
Used 1990 Plymouth Colt GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.
Length158.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Curb weight2205 lbs.
