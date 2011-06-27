  1. Home
Used 1996 Plymouth Breeze Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2931 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
