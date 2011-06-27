  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Acclaim
  4. Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Acclaim
Overview
See Acclaim Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2862 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
See Acclaim Inventory

Related Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles