Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Acclaim
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2831 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Pale Blue
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Ascot Grey
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
