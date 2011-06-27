  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Acclaim
  4. Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim
  5. Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Acclaim
5(27%)4(55%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Acclaims for sale
List Price Estimate
$739 - $1,900
Used Acclaim for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

plymouth

steven, 08/18/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

A lot of mecanics don't like these cars just because they are MOPAR and are cheep to fix, they say they have electrical problims but it is easy to fix. It is mostly the wire close to the battery that burns into that causes the backup lights ceiling light, a/c / heater fan, and the back glass defogger to not work but it is easy to replace. Some say the transmissions are poor but they just don't know how to work on this. It is simply a $120 dollar fix of the two fromt axles with u joints replace those every 100,000 miles the car will run forever. I hope this helps a Plymouth owner with these problems oh and if it sputters and doesn't want to start buy a new distributor. I figured this out and I'm only 21 years old.

Report Abuse

My '92 Acclaim

ross, 11/18/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Ok so I don't how you other guys are driving your cars but my '92 Plymouth Acclaim (with 2.5L inline 4) averages nearly 35 mpg on the highway even during winter. It has about two hundred and sixty thousand kilometers on it and its still running strong

Report Abuse

Best car I ever had even bet my honda accord

JK, 08/17/2015
4dr Sedan
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It drives nicely, runs smooth and has had little if any repairs. I purchased car with 40K miles and I've put 100K on it with no problems. Gets about 35mpg highway with 50/50 oil, and 22 combo in town/hwy. I switched to a 50/50 blend slowly, and wow!!! I think I could race a corvette if I had the mind to. Anyway, great car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Reliable, yet not the funnest car

davyflave, 01/17/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

In the 2 years I owned this car (2000- 2002), the only problems I had were having to replace brake pads, and having to replace a rusted out exhaust pipe. Also, there was a bit of oil leakage, but not where pressure was needed, so it didn't affect performance. Even at 10 years, I could still out-accelerate most people on the road, and getting on highway entrance ramps were a snap. The powerful V6 engine catapulted me on demand, and the brakes worked excellently, but unfortunately not excellently enough to save itself two days ago. NOTE: The engine in my model had been rebuilt at around 100,000 miles.

Report Abuse

Dependable Car

CBix, 04/13/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have owned this car for 12 years now, and with 80,000 miles and counting, it's still doing fine. Starts every single time, even in sub-zero temps. Even with the 4 cylinder engine, it has plenty of get-up-and-go, even now. Rides like a dream on the highway as well. The body has a weakness for rust, and the worst thing about it is that the primer was not applied properly and big sheets of paint started peeling off the roof at about 9 years old.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Acclaims for sale

Related Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles