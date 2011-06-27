  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim LX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Acclaim
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sapphire Blue Satin Glow
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
