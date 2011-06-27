  1. Home
  2. Panoz
  3. Panoz Esperante
  4. Used 2005 Panoz Esperante
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Panoz Esperante Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Esperante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,256
See Esperante Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Torque320 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,256
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,256
200 watts stereo outputyes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,256
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,256
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3279 lbs.
Gross weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Length176.3 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height53.4 in.
EPA interior volume49 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Exterior Colors
  • Custom Tri-Coat
  • Custom Paint
  • Connemara Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Black Magic Metallic
  • Custom Paint
  • Monterey Blue
  • Panoz Titanium Metallic
  • Chili Pepper Red Metallic
  • Sugar Daddy Blue Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Butternut
  • Honey
  • Grey
  • Black
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,256
All season tiresyes
P255/45R Z tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,256
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,256
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Esperante Inventory

Related Used 2005 Panoz Esperante Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles