Used 2004 Panoz Esperante GTLM Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Torque
|390 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|425 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.9 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|Blaupunkt premium brand stereo system
|yes
|audio and video remote control
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|225 watts stereo output
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|carbon trim on dash
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Front track
|61.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.9 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|53.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|49 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|P295/35R Z tires
|yes
|18 x 10 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$125,443
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
