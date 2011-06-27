Used 2004 Panoz Esperante Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2004 Esperante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,962
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque317 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Length176.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
EPA interior volume49 cu.ft.
Wheel base106 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Custom Paint
  • Arizona Beige
  • Black Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Custom Pearl/Tri-coat
  • Monterey Blue
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Cranberry Red Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Custom Interior
  • Black
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Parchment
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P255/45R Z tiresyes
17 x 8 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles