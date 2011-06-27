Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Coupe Consumer Reviews
WAY ahead of its time
I previously owned an 88 Pontiac 6000 STE, and wanted another vehicle with good handling & ride, along with a bit more power and comfort. The Trofeo really fits the bill! The 3800 has more than adequate (170) horsepower, a nice torque curve, while the 4 wheel independent suspension soaks up bumps & has superior grip! Interior design is well laid out, although I worry about the reliability of the VIC (touch-screen that controls audio, climate & trip computer + a BUNCH of other things). In typical GM fashion, the headliner is beginning to droop, but is well designed inside otherwise. GM really nailed the exterior design as well, both sophisticated & timeless!
My best car yet!
This is my 12th car! A great, great, great car and it's a pretty scarce too, by far it is the best that I've had yet.... it's fun to drive, reliable and it has so many features like the electric sunroof, the touchscreen computer, etc... I recommmend it to those who really apreciate driving a car that has some class. It's a collectible too! I have tried some other cars like Mercedes 300, Bmw 535, Crown Victoria, Volvo 960, but nothing drives like my Toronado!
Love Grandma's Car
My grandpa bought this car wrecked for my grandma in 1995. He fixed it up and she drove it until she got a van to haul the grandkids around. It wasn't a Trofeo but had the digital cluster and was all power. My grandparents have both passed since but we now have the Toronado. It is a fun car and I have never seen another one in our area. It even does great in the snow!
Trofeo rating
I have had two of these cars over the last nine years and I have no complaints. I will hate to ever have to get rid of this car. It has been very reliable, just maintance and If I get rid of it, I am so spoiled to a nice car that I will have to look at a cadalliac
tornado
This is a superior car-------I have 162,000 miles on it and it performs flawlessly.
Sponsored cars related to the Toronado
Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner