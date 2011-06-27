Used 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length200.3 in.
Curb weight3462 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Antelope Glamour Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Glamour
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
