Used 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Coupe Consumer Reviews
'til death do us part
The Toronado is truly one of the great ones from Oldsmobile. I've owned the car from a pup and it now has over 171,000 miles. The 3800 V6 is strong as can be and never has given any problems. This car was way ahead of its time and is still a pleasure to drive. It is one of the best cars I've owned.
1990 Toronado Brougham
I bought this car two years ago with 32K miles on it. It was owned by two elderly sisters and they upgraded to a convertible and traded the Toronado. It's been a great car, fun to drive, good gas mileage, extremely comfortable and good looking, and definitely unique. Maintenenance has been easy, the only problems have been related to age, not poor design. The only major things that were replaced were the electronic dash, tires, a few sensors on the motor and hood struts.
1990 Trofeo Rocks!
I bought the car with 104,000 miles and it now has 195,000. The only problem I ever had was that the a/c compressor froze and had to be replaced. The car still runs perfect and I will keep it but I just bought a 1992 Trofeo and 94,000 miles just so that I can get another of these great cars while they're still able to be found. If you can find one, buy it, 1992 was the last year.
Great Car
I have had a great experience with this car, i hardly have any problems with it, and i have 215,000 plus miles with it. I put a flowmaster in it and it sounds GREAT!
Toro=muscle- nado=speak
Awesome car, I first experienced a Toronado as a pedestrian when I was 10 in 1968. I said I would have one some day and now I do. A Ford dealer had this slated for a demolition derby. The body was in good shape and it was undercoated. The K frame was coming apart and was repaired with u-bolts and high carbon steel, stronger now than OEM. Replaced the struts, windsheld, etc. Had it for a run on the highway, its getting 35 mpg on a 25 mile loop, at 55 mph. Just gets better with distance. Fast too 0-60 in about 4 secs. Cranberry color with silver trim, I painted the wheels/side trim in gloss gold and it's so sharp I gotta wear shades.
