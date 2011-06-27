  1. Home
Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Silhouette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,125
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,125
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,125
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,125
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.9 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo
  • Sand
  • Arctic White
  • Sport Red
  • Liquid Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,125
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,125
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles