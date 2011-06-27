Used 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,520
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,520
separate rear audioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,520
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,520
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Length201.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Curb weight3948 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Onyx Black
  • Mocha
  • Indigo
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Sand
  • Ruby
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Mocha Two-Tone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,520
P225/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,520
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,520
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
