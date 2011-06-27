  1. Home
Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Features & Specs

Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 19
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 425.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 25.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 19
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 3.4 l
Horsepower: 185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Cylinders: V6
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Standard
Front Seats
Front head room: 39.9 in.
Front leg room: 39.9 in.
Front shoulder room: 59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 39.3 in.
Rear leg room: 39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room: 61.9 in.
Measurements
Length: 201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity: 2000 lbs.
Curb weight: 3948 lbs.
Gross weight: 3948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 24.2 cu.ft.
Height: 68.1 in.
Wheel base: 120.0 in.
Width: 72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Sky Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Sky Metallic
  • Cypress Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Sky Metallic
  • Cypress Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Sable
  • Beige
  • Sable
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Sable
