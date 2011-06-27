  1. Home
Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3746 lbs.
Gross weight3746 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Cypress Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Teal
