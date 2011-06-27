  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Silhouette
  4. Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Silhouette
Overview
See Silhouette Inventory
See Silhouette Inventory
See Silhouette Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.9 in.59.9 in.59.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.201.4 in.201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3746 lbs.3942 lbs.3942 lbs.
Gross weight3746 lbs.3942 lbs.3942 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.24.2 cu.ft.24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.6.0 in.6.0 in.
Height67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Wheel base112.0 in.120.0 in.120.0 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Cypress Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Sky Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Cypress Metallic
  • Sky Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Sky Metallic
  • Cypress Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Teal
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Teal
  • Gray
See Silhouette InventorySee Silhouette InventorySee Silhouette Inventory

Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles