  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Silhouette
  4. Used 1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Silhouette
Overview
See Silhouette Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3843 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Beige Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
See Silhouette Inventory

Related Used 1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles