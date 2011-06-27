Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$1,855
|$2,102
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,691
|$1,924
|Average
|$981
|$1,361
|$1,566
|Rough
|$744
|$1,032
|$1,209
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$1,892
|$2,142
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,724
|$1,960
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,388
|$1,596
|Rough
|$760
|$1,052
|$1,232
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,446
|$1,933
|$2,162
|Clean
|$1,318
|$1,762
|$1,978
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,418
|$1,611
|Rough
|$804
|$1,075
|$1,243
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,333
|$1,905
|$2,180
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,736
|$1,995
|Average
|$978
|$1,398
|$1,624
|Rough
|$741
|$1,060
|$1,254