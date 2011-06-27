Used 1995 Oldsmobile Silhouette Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Silhouette
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Measurements
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Length194.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Curb weight3739 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Dove Gray
  • Indigo Metallic
