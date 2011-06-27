  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Measurements
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Length194.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
