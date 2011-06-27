  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Silhouette
Overview
See Silhouette Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpmno
Base engine size3.1 l3.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpmno
Turning circle43.0 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.no
Front hip room55.5 in.no
Front shoulder room60.6 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.no
Rear hip Room41.7 in.no
Rear leg room36.8 in.no
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.no
Measurements
Length194.7 in.194.7 in.
Curb weight3697 lbs.no
Ground clearance9.0 in.no
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Black
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
