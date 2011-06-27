Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,102
|$1,628
|$1,882
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,483
|$1,722
|Average
|$808
|$1,194
|$1,402
|Rough
|$612
|$905
|$1,082
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette Special Edition 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,594
|$1,848
|Clean
|$973
|$1,452
|$1,691
|Average
|$783
|$1,169
|$1,377
|Rough
|$594
|$886
|$1,063