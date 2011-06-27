  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Can't get rid of it.

cherryhill, 09/25/2002
Bought Van in 1991 when I had 3 teenagers at home. Teens are gone but I still have my Van. Every time I visit the dealership to look at new cars, I come back with my Van. Trips to S.C.,Ky., Ind., D.C. and twice to Chicago since last oil change and did not use a drop of oil.

Best minivan

buz, 10/21/2002
This is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned in my 35 years of driving! We were so impressed with it that when we went to buy my wife another car we bought a '98 Silhouette. I hope it's even half as good as my '91.

