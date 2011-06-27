Used 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews

cherryhill , 09/25/2002

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought Van in 1991 when I had 3 teenagers at home. Teens are gone but I still have my Van. Every time I visit the dealership to look at new cars, I come back with my Van. Trips to S.C.,Ky., Ind., D.C. and twice to Chicago since last oil change and did not use a drop of oil.