Used 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Silhouette
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.
Length194.2 in.
Curb weight3648 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Camel Beige
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
