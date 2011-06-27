  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  4. Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  5. Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Ninety-Eight
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Ninety-Eights for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,266 - $3,052
Used Ninety-Eight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beyond my expectation!

NHTDN, 01/11/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Got it 1.5 years ago with 98K miles. Have not complained at all! Still runs with over 32 miles/highway. I measured it personally, the gauge shows 34+ MPH! (Seriously!) Cassette/Radio/CD from Bose+Sony. A/C from the North Pole. Trunk is a warehouse with an automatic trunk pull- down. Seats are all kingsize. Compared to other cars that I have driven and worked on, this is the best I drive overall (money, options, quality and reliability).

Report Abuse

218,000 miles and still fantastic!

sandy2nm, 04/10/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car has been unbelievably reliable from day one. It had about 22,000 miles on it when we bought it. We had AC/heater problems for a few years only to find out that the hose was clamped too tight which made the hose collapse. Easy fix and has worked great since. The driver's seat now has a tear, but all the other seats are like new! I drive over 100 miles per day, and don't hesitate to use this as my daily driver and on long trips. The car cleans up very nicely and gets hand waxed twice a year. 30 mpg is typical, new cars just can't touch the gas mileage and the comfort of this car. The ride is equal to a Lincoln. All the extra comfort items are wonderful too.

Report Abuse

Love it to death

mikeurbo, 02/12/2003
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car used with 75000 miles on it for a bargain $5500. It drives a bit soft but the interior is comfortable and easy to use. Int/ ext. styling are classic olds. Great car for transporting your family through CT winters. Love the digital dash and all the functions it provides, even tells me if a light burns out! Series 2 3800 is a simple design but smooth and powerful as is transmission. 8-speaker cd sound system is great. My second 98 and sixth olds.

Report Abuse

Last of the great US automobiles

Joe, 06/10/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I'll NEVER sell this beauty. They don't make them as roomy and powerful anymore. Like floating on a cloud.

Report Abuse

Pinch me...am I dreaming?

cmaglaughlin, 03/09/2013
Regency Elite 4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The guy needed money bad...the ad said,"excellent, $800"(no picture). Took a chance and a year later I'm stupified. How can a 173,000 mile car be the finest I've EVER driven(used to sell used cars, both import and domestic), let alone now owned! The thing still looks brand new. Bigger, better than a Lexus. 30 MPG hwy! NOT a rattle. Trans "like new"! Everything works! $30,000.00 new! Even had 4 Michelins on it! I've even grown to love the quirky boxey styling! One guy told me they are THE "hot", under the radar, bargain find in used cars. I've already said too much to drive up the prices on these beauties. I've owned Saabs, BMW's(630's), Caddies, and Peugeots. This beats them ALL. Pinch me!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ninety-Eights for sale

Related Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles