Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ninety-Eight
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 20
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 18.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 20
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm (base), 275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm (upgraded)
Base engine size: 3.8 l
Horsepower: 205 hp @ 5200 rpm (base), 225 hp @ 5000 rpm (upgraded)
Turning circle: 40.0 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: V6
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 38.8 in.
Front leg room: 42.7 in.
Front hip room: 56.5 in.
Front shoulder room: 59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 37.7 in.
Rear hip Room: 54.8 in.
Rear leg room: 40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room: 58.1 in.
Measurements
Length: 205.7 in.
Curb weight: 3515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance: 5.3 in.
Height: 54.8 in.
Wheel base: 110.7 in.
Width: 74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
