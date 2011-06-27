Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/468.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|225 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3515 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|110.7 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
