  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length205.7 in.
Curb weight3509 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
