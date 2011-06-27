  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length205.5 in.
Curb weight3512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
