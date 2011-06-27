Used 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length205.5 in.
Curb weight3697 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
